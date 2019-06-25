TYLER, Texas — This week is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week and it's important to understand why lightning strikes happen and how to avoid to them.

RELATED: OFFICIALS: Lightning strike leads to house fire in Henderson

RELATED: Flint home destroyed in fire caused by lightning, family warning others of the danger

CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes explains the basics of what creates a lightning strike.

"Basically inside a thunderstorm you have electricity which is created by ice collisions, which create an electrical charge," Barnes said. "Positive charges move to the top of the cloud, and that's due to the fact that they're lighter weight. Heavier negative charges moved to the bottom, and it's this attraction between the two charges that create the electricity and creates lightning like a static shock. What most people are concerned about though, is the lightning that reaches the ground from the clouds. The ground's positive charge concentrates around anything that sticks up like trees, lightning conductors, even people. This charge from the ground leads to those negative charges which often lead to loss of life."

Now that you know what causes lightning, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum explains how to avoid being a target of a lightning strike.

"There's a big myth out there, that lightning is attracted to metal and while metal is a conductor of electricity, lightning isn't necessarily attracted to it, Woodrum explained. "It'll just strike whatever the tallest object is. So if you're outside, you don't want to be that tallest object, you don't want to be near that tallest object."

Woodrum says if you see any signs of lightning, seek shelter.

"The most important thing to know by far is that if you can see lightning or hear thunder, make sure you go inside," Woodrum said.

Choosing adequate shelter can reduce your chances of getting struck by lightning.

"It needs to have walls on all sides, the building needs to be grounded," Woodrum said. "And by grounded, that means that when if lightning were to strike that structure, it would have wiring that would bring that electricity to the ground within that structure."

Once inside, Woodrum says there are more precautions you should take.

"It's important when you are inside to stay away from windows because that reduces your risk," Woodrum said. "Also, avoid basically touching any kind of wiring or plumbing. If you have a wired phone being off the phone, you want to be on a cordless or mobile phone. In addition, try to avoid using your faucets at all, whether it be taking a shower or doing the dishes.

The odds of you being struck by lightning in your lifetime is about one in 15,000. Keep in mind, one lightning strike is five times hotter than the sun. It is best to follow these tips and avoid lightning tragedies at all cost.

Visit the Lightning Protection Institute to find out how to "lightning-proof" your home.