TYLER, Texas — In recent years, Tyler has successfully hosted a few large events, including the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and the annual Texas Rose Festival. However, the city has yet to draw an event as large as CityFest East Texas.

Organizers expect more than 15,000 people to attend the festival on Saturday and Sunday. In May, Tyler's downtown square held at least 6,000 people for this year's Red Dirt festival. During these events, it is expected that attendees will spend dollars that, in turn, will economically benefit the city.

"We hope to see a swell, if you will, of economic opportunity for our friends down here around the square," Duffy Johnson, CityFest director, said.

Since September, Johnson and his team have poured into Tyler, financially and spiritually.

"The Palau Organization has brought quite a few guests in," Visit Tyler president Shari Lee explained. "We've had employees that have come live in our community. This weekend, they’ll bring artists, people who will be speaking, people that will be visiting Tyler and taking CityFest to their city next year or even the year after that, so the impact is quite significant."

Lee anticipates the event will have a regional draw, if nothing else.

"When these events happen in the city, depending on the event, we have people coming in from all over regionally," Lee said. "They will be going to our retail stores, eating in our restaurants. Many of them will be sleeping in our hotels."

The festival will include performances by top Christian recording artists. The lineup includes: Blanca, Marisol Park, Ryan Stevenson, The Newsboys, Pat Barrett and Lecrae.

Lee says the reach of these artists has the potential to put Tyler on the radar of people outside the state, as well.

"When you link their name with Tyler, Texas and they're going to be performing in our city, it is always a positive thing when they're noted or they're coming in or they'll say something about Tyler," Lee explained.

As the city evolves into the little-big city it hopes to becomes, city leaders are looking to attract even more large events like CityFest.

"As they're looking up these things and they're planning their trip, they're probably doing a few extra things while they're here," said Lee.

Though Tyler has hosted similar events in recent years, there is one thing the city does not have that could help market it as an ideal location.

"A convention center in a town offers many possibilities," Lee explained. "You could have all types of conventions and you can also have big groups who can come and meet in your convention center and overflow into all of your hotels."

The city will not know the exact economic impact CityFest will have until after this weekend.

