What's it going to cost? Breaking down local bond proposals

—

MUNICIPAL/SCHOOL BOND/PROPOSITION, TEXAS/US CONGRESSIONAL AND STATEWIDE ELECTIONS - NOVEMBER 6, 2018

—

City of Longview Bond

— The City of Longview has called a bond election ($104,201,000) to be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The bond election will be considered by voters in three separate propositions: Public Safety Facilities, Streets, and Parks

— - Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities

— FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $52,410,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas, for constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center and levying the tax in payment thereof.

— Police Building - $33.4M

— Fire Station 5 - $5.34M

— Fire Station 8 - $4.95M

— Fire Station 7 - $4.61M

— Fire and Police Training Center - $2.2M

— Police Building Renovation - $1.90M

— - Proposition B: Streets/Infrastructure

— FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $27,090,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for street and road improvements and other related improvements and levying the tax in payment thereof.

— Reel Road - $7.19M

— Cotton Street Streetscape - $5.89M

— Fairmont Street Reconstruction - $5.60M

— Mobberly Avenue - $5.20M

— Mobberly Avenue/High Street Entryway - $3.30M

— - Proposition C: Parks

— FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $24,710,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for improvements and additions to City parks, including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof.

— Lear Park - $8.80M

— Broughton Recreation Center - $5.70M

— McWhorter Park - $2.24M

— Stamper Park/Womack Field - $1.99M

— Arboretum - $1.50M

— Cargill Trail - $1.35M

— Spring Hill Park - $1.26M

— Lois Jackson Park - $0.85M

— Spring Creek Park - $0.54M

— Rollins Park - $0.31M

— Patterson Park - $0.17M

— - Total of all three propositions: $104,201,000

—

City of Scottsville – Local liquor option

— The City of Scottsville in Harrison County has called for an election proposing the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption.

— Residents will vote FOR or AGAINST this option.

—

Lindale ISD Bond

— The Lindale Independent School District has called for a $32,4100,000 million bond package.

— The proposition calls for security enhancement across the district, expansion at Lindale

— High School, including 23 additional classrooms, cafeteria expansion, an auxiliary gym and

— extra-curricular improvements. Those improvements include construction of a multi-purpose

— activity center and renovations at Eagle Stadium.

— The security updates will include upgrades for more than 500 cameras and the electronic entry for all exterior doors. The district has also hired two additional police officers for the 2018-2019 school year.

— Lindale ISD has grown from 2,573 students to 4,075 students in 18 years. Lindale High School is 25-years-old and is projected to soon exceed core and student capacity. At the current rate of growth, Lindale ISD is projected to have 5,000 students in 10 years.

— The projected tax rate impact of this bond election is estimated to be four cents, which is

— an average increase of $4.85 per month. The average home value in the Lindale ISD is $170,456.

— There will be no tax impact for seniors 65 years and older with appropriate exemption. The

— Lindale ISD Board of Trustees has cut the I/S tax rate by 9.5 cents since 2011.

— - Proposed plan for Lindale High School expansion

— If the community votes to pass the bond, an extra two-story wing would be added with 23 additional classrooms and wider hallways.

— - Proposed plan for Lindale High School Cafeteria Expansion

— If the community votes to pass the bond, 70% more seating would be added to the cafeteria and a new kitchen would be built.

— - Proposed plan for Eagle Stadium

— Eagle stadium is used for field day events, special program activities, graduation, football, band, soccer, drill team, cheerleaders, area-wide playoff games, etc. If the community votes to pass the bond, the current home side of the stadium would become the visitor side. The current visitor side would become the home side and extra parking, extra seating, a new press box, updated sound equipment, new restrooms, a new concession stand and another parking entrance would be added.

—

Nacogdoches ISD Bond

— The Nacogdoches Independent School District has called for a $77,995,000 bond election.

— The bond is for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and levying of the tax in payment thereof.

— - Emeline Carpenter Elementary School

— Construction of a new 75,000-square-foot elementary school.

— Option A) Would build school at a new location - $21,235,508

— Option B) Would build new campus onsite - $22,782,622

— - McMichael Middle School

— $14,727,938 to add 40,000 square feet of classrooms for 750 students and allow for the consolidation of Mikes Moses and McMichael middle schools to one campus. The construction includes the expansion of the cafeteria, expansion of the library, new restrooms, small concession stand at the football field behind the camps, as well as expansion of parking and driveway.

— - Fredonia Elementary School

— $3,562,325 used to convert the campus into a Pre-K center. The construction would include minor interior renovations, improvements to existing parking and construction of an "auto-drop loop" around the existing site that would allow cars to queue up for drop-offs in the mornings and pick-ups in the afternoons. It also includes the demolition of the existing gym.

— - Malcom Rector Career and Technical Center at Nacogdoches High School

— $12,106,019 for construction o a 30000-square-foot addition at the existing high school on Northwest Stallings Drive. Plans call for the renovation of existing CTE classrooms and work areas location on the backisde of NHS. The proposal includes new technology, furniture and equipment for the facility. The CTE would be constructed at the back of NHS, facing Mahoney Drive.

— - Transportation Renovation and Office Expansion

— At $5,053,860, the project includes an interior renovation of the existing transportation center, adds a 2,800-square-foot service bay with parts and equipment storage and replaces and upgrades the bus parking area and drive, including lighting. Plans also include construction of 134,000 square feet of parking areas an a driveway that will be added to the north of the service bay expansion. The new facility would include a covered bus wash area and a covered fuel station. The project also allows for the demolition and construction of a new 2,000-square-foot maintenance building and office for the transportation department.

— - Land acquisitions for instructional facilities and infrastructure

— $1,540,000 is related to the project with Emeline Carpenter Elementary.

— - New press box at Dragon Stadium

— $1,417,606 would be used to construct a press box/classroom to be used by CTE students interested in audio/visual technology and production.

—

City of Garrison – Local liquor option

— Residents in the City of Garrison will be able to vote FOR or AGAINST the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

—

Lanesville ISD Bond

— Laneville Independent School District has called for a $4,274,300 bond for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of classrooms, a cafeteria and other school buildings in the district and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

— The bond addresses building a new cafeteria, renovating the technology building to make room for the Pre-K and Head Start students, renovating the high school, Jr. High, Ag shop, life skills, administration building, and the old rock building for the elementary students. This bond would also secure the two main points of entry at the high school and the administration office with fencing around the campus. It would also include the demolition the old cafeteria, auditorium, and elementary 4-plex. A new wireless mic system would be installed into the gym as it would also serve as the auditorium. The bond also includes new walkways to each building and new classroom furniture.

—

City of Mt. Enterprise – Increase in sales and use tax

— The City of Mount Enterprise has called for an election of an increase of one-half of one percent sale and use tax to total sales and use tax of eight and one quarter percent to be adopted within the city.

—

Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District No. 1 Bond

— Residents will vote FOR or AGAINST the issuance of $2,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds.

—

Harleton ISD Bond

— Harleton ISD is calling for a $10,500,000 bond election. The District will add $2,500,000 out of savings for a total project cost of $13,000,000.

— The bond will allow HISD to address:

— Student and staff safety

— Technology and power in classrooms

— Science laboratories meeting TEA educational standards

— Classroom space meeting TEA educational standards

— Additional storage area for teaching materials

— Traffic congestions at the junior high and elementary pick-up and drop-off

— What is included in the building program?

— New elementary campus for pre-k through 5th grade with a cafeteria, stage, library and gym (Approximately 58,000 square feet)

— Renovations to the existing junior high

— Renovations to the existing elementary

— Renovations to the existing primary

— Public restrooms at the junior high gym

— Renovated locker rooms at the junior high gym

—

City of Trinidad – Increase in sales and use tax

— The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Trinidad at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to provide revenue for the dedicated and sole use of maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

—

Eustace ISD Bond

— Eustace ISD is calling for a $38,600,000 bond for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.

— The bond will address:

— Security and technology upgrades at primary

— Remove primary portables

— New playground equipment at primary

— Add restroom/drinking fountain at primary

— New shade structures at primary

— Renovate restrooms/replace fixtures at primary

— Replace carper at primary

— Add electrical outlets at primary

— Repair sewer line at primary

— Upgrade interactive boards at intermediate

— Security and technology upgrades at intermediate

— New intercom system and clocks at intermediate

— Enlarge restrooms at intermediate

— New drinking fountain at intermediate

— New rood and HVAC units at intermediate

— New canopy/awning at intermediate

— Replace carpet in classrooms at intermediate

— Renovate restrooms/replace fixtures at intermediate

— Add HVAC to IDF room at high school/middle school

— Replace hallway clocks at high school/middle school

— Security and technology upgrades at high school/middle school

— New room signage at high school/middle school

— Renovate science at high school/middle school

— Replace carpet at high school/middle school

— Enclose walking path at high school/middle school

— Add new HVAC system in corridor at high school/middle school

— New HVAC system/new paint in gym at high school/middle school

— Restore locker rooms at high school/middle school

— New busy canopy/awning at high school/middle school

— Remove portables at high school/middle school

—

Henderson County Emergency Services District #6 – Increase in sales and use tax

— The adoption of a Local sales and use tax in Henderson County Emergency Services District No. 6 at the rate of 1.75 percent.

—

City of Chandler Bond

— The City of Chandler has called for a $1,560,000 bond for reconstructing and improving streets and roads consisting of Martin Street, Fourth Street and Main Street, with any surplus funds to be used for reconstructing and improving Old Tyler Road.

—

City of Coffee City – Increase in sales and use tax

— The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Coffee City at the rate of 1/4% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

—

Texas House of Representatives District 6

— Matt Schaefer (R-Incumbent)

— Neal Katz (I)

—

U.S. House of Representatives District 1

— Louie Gohmert (R-Incumbent)

— Shirley McKeller (D)

— Jeff Callaway (L)

—

Texas House of Representatives District 3

— Robert Nichols (R-Incumbent)

— Shirley Layton (D)

— Bruce Quarles (L)

—

Texas House of Representatives District 11

— Travis Clardy (R-Incumbent)

— Alec Johnson (D)

—

Texas House of Representatives District 57

— Trent Ashby (R-Incumbent)

— Jason Rogers (D)

—

Texas House of Representatives District 5

— Cole Hefner (R-Incumbent)

— Bill Leibbe (D)

—

Texas Senate District 2

— Bob Hall (R-Incumbent)

— Kendall Scudder

—

Texas House of Representatives District 2

— Dan Flynn (R-Incumbent)

— Bill Brannon (D)

—

Texas House of Representatives District 4

— Keith Bell (R)

— Eston Williams (D)

— D. Allen Miller (L)

—

U.S. Senate

— Ted Cruz (R-Incumbent)

— Beto O’Rourke (D)

— Neal Dikeman (L)

—

Governor

— Greg Abbott (R-Incumbent)

— Lupe Valdez (D)

— Mark Tippetts (L)

—

Lieutenant Governor

— Dan Patrick (R-Incumbent)

— Mike Collier (D)

— Kerry McKennon (L)

—

Attorney General

— Ken Paxton (R-Incumbent)

— Justin Nelson (D)

— Michael Ray Harris (L)

—

Comptroller

— Glen Hegar (R-Incumbent)

— Joi Chevalier (D)

— Ben Sanders (L)

—

Land Commissioner

— George P. Bush (R-Incumbent)

— Miguel Suazo (D)

— Matt Piña (L)

—

Agriculture Commissioner

— Sid Miller (R-Incumbent)

— Kim Olson (D)

— Richard Carpenter (L)

—

Railroad Commissioner

— Christi Craddick (R-Incumbent)

— Roman McAllen (D)

— Mike Wright (L)

—

Texas Supreme Court Place 2

— Jimmy Blacklock (R-Incumbent)

— Steven Kirkland (D)

—

Texas Supreme Court Place 4

— John Devine (R-Incumbent)

— R.K. Sandill (D)

— 34) Texas Supreme Court Place 6

— Jeff Brown (R-Incumbent)

— Kathy Cheng (D)

—

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 1

— Sharon Keller (R-Incumbent)

— Maria T. (Terri) Jackson (D)

— William Bryan Strange III (L)

—

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7

— Barbara Parker Hervey (R-Incumbent)

— Ramona Franklin (D)

—

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8

— Michelle Slaughter (R)

— Mark Ash (L)