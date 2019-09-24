TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. — On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will host several National Voter Registration Day 2019 events as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

The goal for the 2019 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November.

As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on September 24 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. On September 24, LWV of Tyler/Smith county will engage its constituency and community and register voters at the following events: