LONGVIEW, Texas —

Drug and alcohol addiction is an epidemic across the nation. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, underage drinking is a serious health problem in the United States.

By the age of 18, 60% of teens have had at least one drink. The Institute also reports, 21% to 29% of patients prescribed for chronic pain misuse them. Also, 8% to 12% can develop an opioid use disorder.

The epidemic has also spread to many parts of East Texas including Gregg County. In 2016, The East Texas Center on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse ranked Gregg County as some of the highest rates for 7th - 12th graders using opioids.

House of disciples, a recovery center in Longview is helping men deal with those struggles. In an effort to get to know more of the drug abuse epidemic in Longview, the center got a special visit.

Anne Hazlett took on the role of the White House Office of National Drug Control’s Senior Advisor in February. With her new title, one of her goals is to grasp opioid abuse in rural communities.

“I wanted to come and see firsthand what they're doing.“ Hazlett said. She's specifically focusing on visiting faith-based programs.

“Churches are an asset in many communities, but particularly in rural America. Which has been very hard hit by drug addiction," Hazlett said. " And oftentimes, these programs really approach somebody in the whole of their well being.“

The staff of the House of Disciples opened their doors so Hazlett can get a glimpse of how they help others on their way to recovery.

“I was already withdrawing from opioids and I stayed for about 24 hours, left the process and didn't want to come back," a staff member and survivor said. “I've been through three different detoxes and halfway houses, other types of programs. Those never really ever worked. They're missing that faith-based component," they added.

The experience he received from participating in the program, prompted him to help others who may be dealing with the same things he once did.

“Faith-based treatment is often so successful and seeing how the ministry here not only is getting people healthy with the treatment but then helping them get started on solid footing for that recovery path with job opportunities,” Hazlett said.

Hazlett says she has visited other states, other cities and will continue to visit more. “To know what community leaders really need. It's important to be on the ground and to see what those needs are and certainly, faith-based visits are often a part of the travel,” she explained.

If you or anyone is dealing with drug and alcohol abuse, you may visit the websites listed below to find more information on how to get help.

Smith County:

Rusk County: