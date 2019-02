The White Oak Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a woman with dementia.

The woman has been identified as Lydia Guerrero, according to her church family.

According to the WOPD, Guerrero was last seen on East Center Street wearing a gray hooded jacket, a white turtleneck, blue jeans and black shoes. She was also pushing a sliver walker.

East Mountain Baptist Church

If you have any information on the Guerrero's whereabouts, please contact the WOPD at (903) 759-0106.