GREGG COUNTY — White Oak Police are requesting assistance to try to identify and locate theft suspects from an incident at J&L Pawn Shop here in White Oak during the afternoon on Monday Nov. 12th, 2018.

The photos are of the two suspects and they showed up in an older model, white Ford Crown Victoria. Anyone with information is urged to contact the White Oak Police Department at (903) 759-0106.

© 2018 KYTX