White Supremacist drug-dealing stripper sentenced for obstruction of justice

In 2016, law enforcement began an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking from Dallas into East Texas, according to information presented in court.

TEXAS, USA — Collin Garrett Hayden, 28, of Dallas, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal jury found Hayden guilty of obstruction of justice, Hayden also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in jail before the trial began.

Police made an undercover recording of Hayden and his roommate offering to sell drugs to another person.

The investigation also revealed that Hayden was selling cocaine in Dallas strip clubs where he performed as well as methamphetamine to a buyer out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hayden learned of his pending federal charges, turned to his roommate and threatened to use his association with a white supremacist group to have the roommate killed.

While in Titus County jail, Hayden threatened to kill any guards who entered his cell with a shank-type weapon he obtained in retaliation for a guard reporting Hayden for attempting to illegally obtain a cell phone by bribe.