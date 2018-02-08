SMITH COUNTY — The Whitehouse Community Back To School Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Whitehouse First Assembly Church, 502 Texas 110 South.

The event will provide free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, immunizations as well as dental, vision and hearing screenings.

It also includes a blood drive, food, a petting zoo, inflatables as well as displays of a police car, fire truck, EMS ambulance, and more for students going back to school.

The event is free thanks to donations from local businesses, individuals, and the Whitehouse First Assembly Church.

