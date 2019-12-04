WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse Police Department is looking to add a new K-9 officer to the team.

After learning about the departments needs and how much it would cost to make it happen Mike Gilley, owner of Big Dog Custom Carts, decided to not only donate but challenge other businesses to as well.

"I offered to put in $1,000 to see if the local business would match it and try to get the K-9 for the city," says Gilley.

The estimated cost of a K-9 Unit project is $21,000, this includes the cost of the four-legged officer, training, patrol car changes, equipment and other necessities.

The police K-9 would perform a variety of tasks within the department and the community.

"A K-9 is going to help with school security, if there is an emergency at the school we would be able to go in with the K-9, it would be able to do searches for illegal narcotics, it would be able to help locate missing people," says Sgt. Debra Daily.

If you'd like to take on the Whitehouse K-9 Challenge donations will be accepted at the Whitehouse City Hall and the Police Department.