Whitehouse Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.

According to the department, officers were sent to a disturbance at the 400 block of Hanks Street in Whitehouse.

Once on scene, officers heard someone inside and saw blood at the scene and went into the house to check on the welfare of the occupants.

Inside, officers found a deceased male with multiple stab wounds. Another person was taken to the hospital for medical issues.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information related to this ongoing investigation, they’re asked to call the Whitehouse Police Department at (903) 510-7550.