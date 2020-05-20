HOUSTON — As the economy reopens, some people want to start spending. However, they’re still waiting on their stimulus and they want to know why.

“I’m on SSI disability and I still haven’t received my $1,200. I have my money deposited into my bank account every month. I don’t know what to do,” Tina Clamon messaged KHOU.

The answer, those checks should be coming out soon. According to IRS.gov, supplemental security income and veteran benefit recipients will start receiving paper checks in the mail mid-May, so any day now.

“On the IRS get my payment website, it says my payment was released, my stimulus payment was released on May 13th, direct deposited into my bank account but the bank does not show it?" said Dennis McDonald who lives in Magnolia.

If a direct deposit was issued and the bank doesn’t receive the money, you can not change your bank account. Instead, the IRS says it will try mailing you a check, but it could take two extra weeks. You should be able to see the date mailed under "Get my payment.”

Latisha Price sent us this question: "I have not received my stimulus check. I keep getting payment status not available?”

That might be because your 2019 tax return hasn’t been processed. Or, you don’t normally file a return and you tried entering your payment information online under non-filers. Or, you’re not eligible for a payment.

The IRS knows there are some kinks on the website, specifically for that “Payment status not available” section. It’s working on an update to give people more options.

