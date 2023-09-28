Why could sitting all day do more damage than you think?

A sedentary lifestyle is linked to dementia and exercise did not reduce risk, new study says.

HOUSTON — We all know sitting around is not great for us. Being at our desks all day, then sitting in a car, then sitting in front of a screen can lead to heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

New research has linked too much sitting with developing dementia. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at close to 50,000 adults and found sitting at least 10 hours a day increased the risk of developing dementia by 8%. When you increased that to 12 hours a day the risk went up to 63%.

Here’s the bad news, exercise didn’t appear to help. If you got a workout in and then went on to sit for 10 or more hours the dementia risk remained. Also, according to the Washington Post, taking quick walk breaks did little to help if your time in a chair remained high.

Experts recommend taking longer breaks from sitting, like walking to lunch instead of ordering in and making meetings more mobile.

So what is causing all this? While the research found the link, the cause is still not clear. Experts told the Washington Post it may be because sitting reduces cerebral blood flow, which would mean our brain is getting less oxygen.