HOUSTON — The widow of HPD Sergeant Chris Brewster will get assistance from a charity that supports the families of officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Brewster, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night in Houston’s East End while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The 100 Club announced Sunday that they’ll give Sgt. Brewster’s widow a check for $20,000 to help with any immediate financial needs, and will help with any other needs the family has.

The average gift from the 100 Club to a dependent family is around $300,000.

If you want to help with donations, you can donate to:

100 Club Survivors Fund

5555 San Felipe Street, Suite 1850

Houston, Texas 77056-5527

The 100 club started in 1953 when a group of citizens got together to help families of HPD officers killed in the line of duty. They now cover 32 counties in southeast Texas.

