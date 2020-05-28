BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — People living in the Brazos Valley were hit with two rounds of severe weather Wednesday that brought hail, damaging winds and even a brief tornado warning.

The storms moved through Central Texas first, hitting the Waco and Temple area before pushing through the Brazos Valley. People reported seeing up to golf ball-sized hail in North Bryan. Here at the KAGS station near downtown Bryan, the hail was about ping-pong ball-sized.

This resulted in reports of downed trees and power lines. Some people living in Brazos County and surrounding counties reported power outages and damage to their property; including the collapsing of Dixie Chicken's roof off of Northgate.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Grimes County, but expired a short time later.

The storm hit Bryan-College Station around 2 p.m. and brought heavy rain. Cars in downtown Bryan were pulling over to the side of the road as the streets quickly pooled water and the hail began pelting down from the sky.

Viewers began sending in videos and pictures to KAGS as they found shelter from the storm. Some reported minor hail damage to their cars; others reported crop damage in neighboring counties, as well as downed trees and power lines.

Round 2 of the storms hit Bryan-College Station just after 6:30 p.m. This storm brought more hail; some said they were hit with bigger hail than the first storm. Much of Bryan missed the worst part in the second round, but College Station saw another hit with hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances will continue to trend down heading through the overnight hours Wednesday. The severe threat is over for the Brazos Valley. Heading into Thursday afternoon, once we add in a touch of daytime heating, additional thunderstorms will develop across the area. A few of these storms may become severe but the activity will not be as widespread as what was experienced on Wednesday. The main hazards are hail and wind.

