BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Crews are currently battling a wildfire near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County that officials say has already forced the evacuation of about 150 homes and the park itself.

Update: The #ParkRoadFire in Burnet County is estimated at 500 acres and 0% contained. Multiple evacuations and road closures are in effect. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Z9sjfRHPP2 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 29, 2018

The Texas A&M Forest Service is among the crews responding. The forest service reported the fire reached 500 acres and was zero percent contained as of 6 p.m. By 8:25 p.m. officials said they had reached 10 percent containment and forward progress has been stopped.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reported that about 250 park visitors had been evacuated and said the brush fire began on private property near the park on County Road 116. The fire had breached the park by 5:56 p.m., though officials said the flames on Inks Lake State Park property itself were eventually extinguished.

Officials said the City of Burnet has opened up the Community Center at 401 E. Jackson Street for evacuees. The nearby Camp Longhorn and the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery were also evacuated.

The small town of Hoover's Valley was also threatened by the fire.

Officials said 17 different fire departments are working to extinguish the flames, including Llano, Burnet, Blanco, Travis and Williamson counties. Resources from Georgia and Florida are also on scene, as well as law enforcement from TPWD, DPS, Burnet police, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and Horseshoe Bay police. As of 8:15 p.m., officials said there were no reports of any injuries or structure losses.

