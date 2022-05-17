Wildfire spreads to 5,000 acres, forces mandatory evacuations in Taylor County

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the Mesquite Heat fire tripled in size Wednesday night.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (7:43 a.m. May 19): As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, no updates have been given from the Lone Star State Incident Management Team - Texas A&M Forest Service regarding the Mesquite Heat fire. The fire remains listed as 5,000 acres in size and 5 percent contained.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, volunteer fire departments participating in fighting the fire will meet at Taylor County Precinct 1 Barn in View for a briefing.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued a disaster declaration for the county Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE (10:41 p.m. May 18): Abilene officials have issued a correction to the evacuation order for Buffalo Gap. Residents are being urged to stay away from their homes. Families should seek shelter elsewhere for the night. Officials will reassess the evacuation order on Thursday.



10:35 p.m. - Jim Ned CISD superintendent announced classes for the district have been canceled Thursday, May 19. In a social media post, Superintendent Glen Teal said the wildfire has displaced numerous families. He asked for prayers for everyone in harm’s way and for first responders.

10:02 p.m. - Abilene City officials announce that Buffalo Gap residents who evacuated can now return home. Officials added that those living on the west side of Buffalo Gap should remain on alert overnight because the Mesquite Heat Fire remains a threat.

More evacuations are being ordered by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office for areas affected by the Mesquite Heat fire:

9:10 p.m. - A disaster declaration has been issued by Taylor County for "widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life property resulting from zero contained wildfires spreading in the County."

Judge Downing Bolls Jr. has signed mandatory evacuation orders for Buffalo Gap and surrounding areas.

9:07 p.m. - Immediately Evacuate the following areas if you have not done so already:

Buffalo Gap

Denton Valley Road

Buffalo Gap west of Hwy277

South of FM 1235

Country Place South to FM 89

CR 297

Hillside Road

Braune Road

7:45 p.m. - Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams said in a Facebook post that close to 1,000 residents have been evacuated from the Buffalo Gap area.

6:33 p.m. - The fire is moving rapidly to the east. It is recommended that the residents in and near Buffalo Gap to prepare to evacuate or evacuate.

4:01 p.m. - We are now evacuating Braune Rd from Hidden Valley to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297. If you live in these areas evacuate immediately.

3:43 p.m. - We are now evacuating homes on Braune Rd between Hidden Valley Dr and Hillside Rd. If you live in this area please evacuate immediately.

2:29 p.m. - Braune Rd between Hidden Valley Drive and Hillside Road is being closed.

2:20 p.m. - We are recommending that the residents near the area of Braune Rd and Hidden Valley Drive prepare to evacuate or go ahead and evacuate. This is not a mandatory evacuation yet but the fire is starting back up in this area.

UPDATE 6:18P.M. : Taylor County fire officials have urged everyone in the area where we are located (highway 277) to evacuate immediately due to the fire coming over top of us. Again, if you know someone in the area, EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. UPDATE 7:59 P.M. : Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking Buffalo Gap residents to prepare for evacuation. Posted by Abby N. Herrera on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Mesquite Heat Fire - Taylor County - Video taken on Hillside Rd by Little Elm Creek. 5/18/22 Video provided by John Carter- TxDOT Posted by Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

UPDATE (10 a.m. May 18): According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the Mesquite Heat fire is approximately 1,500 acres and is currently about 10% contained.

"The forest service has requested additional services to assist in putting out the fire and because of the conditions and homes in danger, we are number one in line for further assistance," the release said.

Rep. Stan Lambert and Rep. Jodey Arrington's offices have been working closely to help and all area fire departments are cooperating seamlessly to fight the fires. Conditions improved overnight, but the fire could pick back up later Wednesday because of rising temperatures and falling humidity.

Hidden Valley Drive and Hillside Road remained closed to everyone except first responders. The forest service will be working heavily in these areas.

Braune Road and CR 317 are back open.

AEP Texas is currently working to restore power to the affected areas.

Donations are not being requested, the TCSO said, however, if you do wish to make any donations, please do so to the American Red Cross or at the View Baptist Church.

The Taylor County Expo Center has been helping to provide housing assistance to livestock and domestic animals.

The TCSO said it will be releasing regular updates on its Facebook page.

UPDATE: As of 7:30 a.m. May 18, the Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County was 1,500 and 10 percent contained.

ORIGINAL STORY: Conditions in West Texas were once again ripe for wildfires Tuesday and by the end of the day at least four fires broke out across the area. A wildfire that ignited along Highway 277 near View, about 13 miles southwest of Abilene, forced the evacuation of at least three communities.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that homes in the following areas evacuated:

CR 317/White Mines Road

Braune Road

Hidden Valley Drive

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said officials had no immediate plans to lift the evacuation order and that people are not being allowed back into the area due to the high probability of homes being in danger. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also said that 9-1-1 lines are being flooded with calls for status updates on the fire. Authorities say you should only call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Officials are asking residents to seek shelter at View Baptist Church, 250 Boyton Road. The Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Hwy 36, is offering its stables to anyone who is evacuating their horses from their properties threatened by the wildfire.



Four other fires broke out in West Texas Tuesday. Among them are the "Pope 2" fire in Schleicher County, the "Johnson Fork" fire in Kimble County and the "Mayfield" fire in San Saba County. In all, the four wildfires have burned more than 4,000 acres.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX West Texas on-air, online and on our mobile app for the latest information.

Wildfire Update - May 17, 2022 9:30 pm Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)... Posted by Lone Star State Incident Management Team - Texas A&M Forest Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022