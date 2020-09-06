WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, two Williamson County Commissioners called for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign. This comes a day after KVUE released footage relating to the death of Javier Ambler in deputy custody in March 2019 after being shot with a Taser.

“I was shocked by Chody’s failure to cooperate in the investigation,” Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “Sheriff Chody must resign ... he lacks the moral authority to be a cop.”

Commissioner Terry Cook was the second commissioner.

“The last three-and-a-half years of him at the helm are unacceptable,” Cook said. “I have no confidence that he has the temperament, operational intelligence, administrative ability nor the people skills to handle the job.”

Cook also released a formal statement. It reads, in part, "The continued killing of black citizens in our country under the hands of law enforcement has reached epidemic proportions, and it is horrific. Like the pandemic we've been facing, it has come to roost in Williamson County."

She also called attention to multiple lawsuits filed against the sheriff's office, the lack of action regarding offensive social media posts by a commander, an investigation underway regarding the office's training center, and ongoing controversy with "Live PD."

Ambler was stopped by Williamson County deputies last year for a minor traffic violation. When he refused to pull over, a pursuit lasted 22 minutes and ended when he crashed his Honda Pilot north of Downtown Austin.

The video shows Ambler getting out of his car with his hands raised. Deputies can be heard telling him to get down several times and to put his hands behind his back. When he does not comply, a deputy deploys his taser.

In the video, Ambler can be heard stating that he cannot breathe and that he has a heart condition.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office is currently investigating the case.

"The Williamson County Sheriff's Department remains ready and willing to participate in the investigation being conducted by the Travis County DA's office," the WCSO said in a released statement Tuesday. "However, the Travis County DA has not contacted us for any reason related to this investigation. Any attempt to say we have slowed or otherwise impeded the investigation is absolutely false. We participated fully in the investigation launched by the Austin Police Department, the results of which have been forwarded to the Travis County DA. In terms of any 'Live PD' footage, as a department, we do not control that footage. However, I join the Travis County DA in requesting that 'Live PD' make any existing footage available for review by Travis County prosecutors."

Sheriff' Chody released the following statement Tuesday:

"In her eagerness to 'get ahead of this issue,' Commissioner Long has requested I resign before hearing the full set of facts. The facts are that our department remains willing to participate in the Travis County DA's investigation, but we have not been asked to do so. We participated in the APD investigation, the results of which are available to the Travis County DA. Commissioner Long is misinformed.

In terms of Commissioner Cook, it is not surprising to me to see a left-leaning member of the court call for my resignation. Across our country, Democrats are turning against law enforcement and attempting to remove its funding and leadership. Their agenda recognizes no distinctions between incidents and presumes guilt before due process. I will not back down in the face of such a partisan and cynical move."

He is currently running for re-election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

