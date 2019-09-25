BEAUMONT, Texas — One Winnie neighborhood is starting the rebuild process after Imelda swept through, leaving the resident wondering what's coming next.

Some of those that live in the neighborhood waited days to return home. Now that the coast is clear, they say it's time to rebuild.

The flooding is all too familiar for some that dealt with Harvey's devastation just two years ago.

One Winnie woman is choosing to remain positive.

Janie Wood said she woke up early Thursday morning to her granddaughter saying water was in the house.

"I've got faith that he'll take care of me," Wood said.

She said she hoped the flooding wouldn't get worse.

"I woke up and thought 'maybe it's not going to be too bad' and then it just kept rising," Wood said.

Her home took on almost a foot of water, flooding she feels was worse than Harvey.

"We moved back into this house on January 31 of this year, it took that long," Wood said.

She's just not ready to do it all over again.

"I cried, and I might cry right now but I'm trying not to," Wood said.

She's remaining positive.

"But then I said, it's all going to be okay. Lord, please come over me," Wood said.

RELATED: How to get help after Imelda

RELATED: Beaumont neighborhood reeling as Imelda damage cleanup begins

RELATED: 'Big Tex' unaccounted for as Gator Country continues to recover after Imelda