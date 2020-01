WINNSBORO, Texas — The Winnsboro Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old female.

According to the department, Bianca Mooney, 17, is approximately 5'4" and weighs 170lbs.

She went missing from the family home in Frankiln County on Sunday, January 5.

If anyone has seen her or know her whereabouts, they are urger to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 537-4539.