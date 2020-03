WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD announced that they will be adding a second pick up location for curbside meal pickup for students.

According to the school district, starting Monday, March 23, the entrance of Eagle Creek Ranch and Winona Elementary School will both be curbside pickup locations.

The locations will both be serving meals from 11 a.m. – noon each day.

Winona ISD I want to give a big Thank You to our food service and transportatio... n department for making sure our students in Winona ISD continue to receive a well balanced lunch while we are away from school.

