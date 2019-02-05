KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman woman has spent years helping others, now she is in need of help herself.

Sabrina Witherspoon was diagnosed with Leukemia in April of 2018.

"My diagnosis is acute myeloid leukemia with the mutation of a flt3," Sabrina said. "And its prognosis is only 26% survival rate without a stem cell transplant."

Sabrina says this makes her cancer very aggressive and resistant to treatment.

She says this transplant would be for her sons, not herself. If she does not receive the transplant, her two sons, Brendon and Garrett, would be left without a family.

Sabrina Witherspoon

"It's been a lot of loss," Garrett said. "It started with my aunt Jody and then it was my dad and then my grandmother, and then my great grandfather, and then now this."

Aunt Jody died of uterine cancer in 2016.

Sabrina's husband, the boys father, died of an acute heart attack on Sabrina's 45 birthday.

The boy's grandmother died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease just three days after Sabrina was diagnosed with leukemia.

For Brendon, it has been tough watching his mom go through this.

"Everybody does a typical thing. Oh, send my prayers, you know, for the best. Nothing really more than that," Brendon said.

Brendon says it has been hard because of how much his mother and her late husband did for others.

"My mom, my dad are, they're part of a biker group that does a lot of charities and they help our community a lot," Garrett said.

The organization is called the American Veterans (AmVets). They were also part of Post 23. The organization holds fundraisers for veterans and the local community with charitable bike rides, building wheelchair ramps, explaining services to veterans, and more.

Now, Sabrina is in need of help and has taken to social media and GoFundMe to make sure she has more time with her boys.

"Well, they haven't given me like an expiration date or anything," Sabrina said.

Sabrina knows from experience a transplant is needed sooner rather than later.

Sabrina Witherspoon

"I met a woman who had the same type of leukemia and the same type of mutation as me," Sabrina said.

That woman died four days before CBS19's interview with Sabrina.

"I have this window to get my stem cell, and every time it closes and reopens it's gonna be a lesser process," Sabrina explained. "It will stay open less time and eventually it won't reopen."

Sabrina keeps relapsing, her last remission window lasted about two months.

Donations from the GoFundMe page will be to help Sabrina stay near MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The transplant, follow-up appointments, check-ups, shots, could keep her in Houston for six to nine months.

As for the transplant itself, Sabrina said: "They kill off all of my bone marrow, all of my white and red blood cells, everything that makes my immune system and they will give me the transfusion and wait for it to replicate itself."

Sabrina is currently looking into private funding to pay for the transplant itself.

As for her boys, there is still hope.

Hope that the transplant will happen soon, hope that her body can handle the procedure, and hope that they, "still have a mom, yeah, that's the biggest hope."