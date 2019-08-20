BRYAN, Texas —

Bryan PD responded to two crashes by the same person on Villa Maria Rd.

Witnesses told police 19-year old Kaylee Holiday crashed into a truck and left the scene, only to crash into another vehicle a little down the road soon after.

Police say that while she was being questioned, she repeatedly told them that she was drunk and was not supposed to be driving.

Holiday is charged with DWI and other charges related to the crashes.

She was booked into the Brazos County Jail.

There are no injuries reported in the crashes.

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM: