KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Woman facing felony charge speaks on importance of voting

TYLER, Texas — Voting laws vary from state to state, including who's able to cast a ballot. In the state of Texas, a person who is convicted of a felony is not eligible to register to vote.

A person who has completed punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, a period of probation, or has been pardoned, is immediately eligible to register to vote.

However, someone who has been charged with a felony, but not yet convicted can still do their civic duty. A Smith County voter, who wishes to remain anonymous, was unaware she would be eligible until she spoke to Dalila Reynoso with the Texas Jail Project.

"The minute I found out that I could use my vote or use my voice, I'm all for it," the voter said. "I've been through hell and back, but I'm more powerful on the outside knowing that I have a voice."

Reynoso registered the woman to vote a few months ago and on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the pair went together to the polls.

Before this voter's arrest earlier this year, she had no criminal history and worked as a nurse. It only took one night to change her life.

"I have been dealing with my mental illness for about six years," she explained. "I want to use my voice and especially in the presidential election. I have my rights as a U.S. citizen, even though I've made a mistake, but I'm working through it."

She says her experience with a lack of mental health resources, and the time spent in jail is why she made the decision to cast a ballot in hopes of bringing forth change.