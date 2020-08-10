Woman killed on impact after 18-wheeler T-bones car

LUFKIN, Texas — One person was killed in Lufkin Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.
According to officials, a woman was outbound on MLK Dr. in a Toyota Avalon and failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler headed eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive.
The 18-wheeler T-boned the car on the driver’s side.
The woman was killed on impact.
The driver of the 18-wheeler and passenger were taken to a local hospital and later released.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
The accident remains under investigation.