Woman killed on impact after 18-wheeler T-bones car

The accident occurred in Lufkin at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ellen Trout Drive.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person was killed in Lufkin Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.

According to officials, a woman was outbound on MLK Dr. in a Toyota Avalon and failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler headed eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive.

The 18-wheeler T-boned the car on the driver’s side.

The woman was killed on impact.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and passenger were taken to a local hospital and later released.

The woman’s identity has not been released.