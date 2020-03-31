SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Whitehouse woman, who nearly caused the eviction of a mentally disabled couple to fund gambling activities, has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Kristi Desha Perryman, 43, was sentenced Friday in the 7th District Court on two charges of exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled individual. She pled guilty to the charges on Jan. 27, court records state.

As a part of the probation sentence, she is required to pay $10,500 in restitution, complete 160 hours of community service and a theft intervention class. She is also not allowed to visit casinos in person or online. She is not allowed to gamble, according to court records.

