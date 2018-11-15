WOOD COUNTY — Officers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Tuesday, November 14 on SH-37 just south of Quitman in Wood County.

Laurence Dale Banks, 64, of Quitman was preparing to turn left when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. Dawson Emory Sims, 19, of Quitman was traveling south on the same roadway and failed to slow down.

Banks was transported to UT Health-Tyler in critical condition where he later died.

The condition of Sims is unknown at this time, the crash remains under investigation.

