WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new case of COVID-19.

According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, the new case brings the total cases to 15 in the county.

There have been a total of 10 recoveries from COVID-19 in the county. 

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

