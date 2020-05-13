WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new case of COVID-19.
According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, the new case brings the total cases to 15 in the county.
There have been a total of 10 recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.
Click here to view more detailed information on cases in Wood County.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
