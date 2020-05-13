WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new case of COVID-19.

According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, the new case brings the total cases to 15 in the county.

There have been a total of 10 recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

