WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new death related to COVID-19.

According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, the new death is out of Winnsboro.

Wood County has a total of 51 cases, 16 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

