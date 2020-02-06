WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new death related to COVID -19.

According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, there have now been 3 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county and all 3 were over the age of 70.

The county also saw 4 new cases of the virus bringing the total case to 33.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

