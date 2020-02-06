WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County has reported a new death related to COVID -19.

According to Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron, there have now been 3 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county and all 3 were over the age of 70.

The county also saw 4 new cases of the virus bringing the total case to 33.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.



