TYLER, Texas — As business offices and universities remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Workhub in Tyler is offering suitable work environments at its facility.

"We service over 60 industries at Workhub," Yaziri Orrostieta, CEO at Workhub in Tyler, said. "In September we had an engineering firm that grew 1,200% head count because they were able to hire their employees and get right to work, they didn’t have to worry about facilities, operations, anyone at the front desk, it was really getting their job done."

The facility is 32,000 sq ft. of private offices, personal work tables, mail space, a coffee/amenity bar and meeting space. Cindy McCall, the operations manager, says folks are kept a good six feet apart, usually by the client enforcing it themselves, and the facility is kept clean.

"I like bleach so I like to clean," McCall said. "I make sure everything is 'doubly' clean than it was before to make our members feel comfortable if they did decide to come and work."

While the facility is geared toward working professionals college students who have had their campuses shutdown have found comfort in the workspace.

"I know for me coming home from college was a big adjustment," student Campbell Miller said. "Having to do my academics at home with my parents who are both not working at this time was very stressful."

Miller says Workhub gave him the space he needed not only for his academics but time away from distractions from his parents.

"My parental relationship," Miller said with a laugh. "This is definitely the best, it's more useful, like I said, all the amenities make it so much easier definitely very conducive to getting work done."

McCall says at the core of their facility is community providing co-working space, however, she says now more then ever it is the health and well-being of their clients.

"We clearly ask everyone to make sure that they're healthy, that is first and foremost," McCall said.

For more information on Workhub visit their website by following this link.