East Texas lawmaker, faith leaders react to the new war in Israel

TYLER, Texas — East Texans are keeping a watchful eye on the unfolding war occurring in Israel. Many of them have close connections to ministries and are praying for the conflict to end soon.

U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who represents the First District of Texas, said the nation needs to show a unified front on behalf of all Americans to show that the United States stands with Israel.

He wants to make it clear from Washington D.C. that in the wake of terrorist attacks on Israel, America's ally needs financial support and action from the military. As of Monday, Moran said Congress is paralyzed as they continue to seek their next speaker of the House, but as soon they elect a new leader he expects more immediate action.

"As soon as we can get back to action there's going to be a joint statement from both Democrats and Republicans standing with Israel firmly," Moran said. "That's what we need to do in this time. We need to show a unified face on behalf of all American people to say we stand with Israel. Someone that shares the voice of democracy and the vision for a peaceful future that we do here in America."

East Texas is known for its various congregations, some of which take a yearly trip to Israel every year to see the Bible stories come to life in what they call the Promised Land. Chris Legg, lead pastor at South Spring Baptist Church, said they take their trip every June and have close ties with the people of Israel.

"For the meantime, what we're waiting for is word from our friends, our co-workers and missionaries," Legg said. "It's still so fresh, especially in the middle of a Jewish holiday."

Another ministry known as the Texas Baptist Men sprung to action quickly by sending 20 volunteers to the country to help with disaster relief and feel those in need. TBM spokesperson John Hall said there are several East Texas members who have a big heart when traveling to help others.

"We know that they're strong and determined people so when people are hurting they want to help pick them up," Hall said. "They want to make a difference in the lives of others no matter where they are."

As of Monday, their Israeli partners are utilizing TBM’s four mobile kitchens in the country to feed 3,000 people in need. Hall said they plan to continue serving culturally appropriate food to those in need no matter how long it takes.

"They're committed to serving there for up to two weeks and then we're already lining up second, and third teams of waves of volunteers who are going to make a difference in Israel," Hall said.