MOODY, Texas — Neville Monroe Allison, 97, has lived a roller coaster life. He served in WWII, outlived batteries in his pacemaker, and is still cracking jokes just a few days before his 98th birthday on Jan. 27.

"The energizer bunny, just keep going and going. I think he told my mom, 'I'll be around 'til I'm 105,'" Neville's daughter, Susan Allison Muston said.

His family is looking to make this birthday extra special by having people send birthday cards to him as he rings in his 98th year. They hope to have 98 cards for his 98th.

They ask if Neville has had an impact on you, anyone you know, or if you want to honor a WWII veteran, to consider sending a card.

"The day after his birthday he is letting us know there is only 364 more days until his next birthday," Susan said. "I thought it would be fun to have 98 cards mailed out to him for his 98th birthday."

If you are interested in sending Neville a card (we think you should!) you can send them to the address below.

P.O. Box 400. Moody, Texas 76557.

WWII veteran's 98th birthday, family asking for 98 birthday cards

Popular on KCENTV.com: