Yamboree, Gilmer fireworks show canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show had been scheduled for Friday at Gilmer High School.

GILMER, Texas — The East Texas Yamboree in October as well as the upcoming fireworks show in Gilmer have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said he met Friday with his county's COVID committee, Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall and the Yamboree's executive committee.

"It was the unanimous decision by all that there is no way in the world to hold the Yamboree or 4th of July celebrations this year responsibly," Tefteller said.