TYLER, Texas — Early voting for local elections, including races for city councils and school boards, starts Monday.

Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30.

Smith County voting locations and elections specific to that location are listed below:

The HUB (City of Tyler, Tyler ISD)

304 East Ferguson Street - Tyler, Texas

Bullard First Methodist Church (Bullard ISD)

204 Rather Street - Bullard, Texas

Winona Community Center (City of Winona, Winona ISD)

520 Dallas Street - Winona, Texas

Chapel Hill ISD Administration Bldg (Chapel Hill ISD)

11134 County Road 2249 - Tyler, Texas

Jackson Elementary School (Chapel Hill ISD)

16406 Farm-to-Market Road 2767 - Tyler, Texas

In Smith County, there are contested elections for Tyler City Council, Tyler Independent School District, Bullard Independent School District, Winona City Council, Winona Independent School District and Chapel Hill Independent School District.

Those requesting a mail-in ballot need to request one from the Smith County Elections Office by Tuesday, April 23. The phone number is 903-590-4777.

For information on elections in other East Texas counties, find your designated county in the list below:

