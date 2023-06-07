CBS19 SPORTS: 1-on-1 with SMU commit Demetrius Brisbon

Chapel Hill junior quarterback Demetrius Brisbon talks to CBS19's Ashley Moore about committing to SMU and his overall success.

TYLER, Texas — There are fewer than 50 days until the start of the high school football season and the East Texas area is being heavily recruited.

Of the most touted recruits, you'll hear the name Demetrius Brisbon, a triple-threat quarterback at Chapel Hill High School whose game has garnered national attention.

"It feels great," Brisbon said. "Just hearing from a lot of college coaches that I wouldn't think, and didn't think this day was gonna come as soon as it did."

Brisbon currently holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV and UTSA, but chose to commit to SMU in June.

"They came to the last week of spring practice," Brisbon said, talking about the SMU coaches. "Like 10 to 12 coaches came to see us that weekend and I love that. It's not about the money, it's not about none of that. I really think I can go to SMU and and develop myself and go to the NFL from there."

He’s currently ranked by ON3 as the 17th best athlete in the state due to an impressive senior season.

In Brisbon's sophomore season, he went 133 of 225 for 2,211 yards and 32 touchdowns. He carried the ball 140 times for 1,403 yards and 15 touchdowns.

With two seasons left to go, the junior will probably go down as one of the best to ever put on a Chapel Hill uniform. But when asked who he thought was the best Bulldog to ever do it was, he named Tyson Berry.

“Number one goes to Tyson," Brisbon said. "Tyson was a leader on the field, and he was a leader off the field. He's the reason we made the playoffs last year.”