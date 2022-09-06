Bruce Field celebrates a historic milestone

The Athens landmark turns 100 this June.

ATHENS, Texas — Bruce Field in Athens has seen a lot of history throughout the years. From champion football teams to even a Willie Nelson concert, the history at Bruce Field goes way back. This June, it officially celebrates it's 100th birthday.

“It’s definitely the centerpiece of Athens," said local historian Robert Risko. "Apart from the courthouse, I can’t think of a more historical place.”

Risko has done countless hours of research on Bruce Field and all it's history through the years. It also helped that he was a member of the Athens football team in high school. He said that he cherished the days he played on Bruce Field and all the memories that he and his teammates made along the way.

"For me, I still remember not just the games, but standing before the band and sticking that number one up in the air and singing the school song. Just lots of memories," Risko said.

At their next meeting, the Athens City Council will officially proclaim the month of June as "Bruce Field Heritage Month" in Athens. They say the significance of Bruce Field goes further than just football, but serves to "bring people together in an act of joyful community", according to the Bruce Field article.

Athens Head Coach and Athletic Director Zach Harrell says the team is excited to get out and play this year to celebrate a historic milestone. And for them, it's a whole experience to be able to be a part of so much history.