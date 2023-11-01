10th Annual Earl Campbell Rose Award: TCU QB Max Duggan takes home the honor

The Horned Frogs quarterback captained a fantastic season, leading his squad to a National Championship appearance.

TYLER, Texas — For the 10th year, some of the best offensive talent in college football made their way to Tyler for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The nominees represent the state of Texas by succeeding on and off the field, while also exhibiting character like the legend himself, Earl Campbell.

The nominees this year were four incredible college football stars.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan captained the Horned Frogs to a College Football Playoff appearance, defeating Michigan in the first round but falling to Georgia in the National Championship game. Duggan was the winner of the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best collegiate quarterback. He was also Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson had a phenomenal career in Austin. His accolades this year included the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best collegiate running back. He's widely expected to be selected in the first round in the upcoming NFL Draft.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has ignited the Roadrunner football program as well as his hometown of San Antonio. He was named the MVP of the Conference USA championship game and is one of the premier dual-threat signal callers in the country. Harris will be returning for his final year under head coach Jeff Traylor.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was not in attendance as he prepares for the NFL Draft. It's his second year straight being nominated, as he continued to put up elite numbers on the field. He set Kansas State records as one of the best running backs in the country, who is sure to find success at the NFL level.

And this year's winner... TCU's Max Duggan! The Iowa-born quarterback became the 10th winner in the award's history. After accepting the award, he mentioned how much Texas has supported him during his time in Fort Worth, even though he isn't originally from the state.

"It’s been fantastic, Texas is a second home for me. I’ve loved it, ever since I came down here. To be a part of this award and the state of Texas," said Duggan. "A lot of people around me supporting me are from Texas and have had my back. It’s a place I can call a second home.”