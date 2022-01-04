11th Annual Tyler Run for Autism set for this Saturday

For many this is more than a race … it's a chance to bring awareness to a disorder that affects people all around the world.

TYLER, Texas — The 11th Annual Tyler Run for Autism is so special for many reasons. Not only does it help bring awareness to autism but all proceeds from this race go directly to the Treatment Learning Center in Tyler.

For one family, this race means everything.

Valerie Howard, mother of a client at TLC, said, "if it wasn't for the tolerance for autism, my daughter, Brynlee probably wouldn't be able to come here to Treatment Learning Center."

Brynlee is a student at TLC in Tyler. She was diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal. The race was initially started by parents impacted by autism. They were looking for a way to help raise money so those affected could get the treatment they needed.

The Treatment Learning Center wants to help create a space where people with autism can reach their full potential. So they're asking for all the support they can get Saturday morning.

Jonathan Lambach, a BCBA from TLC, said "the race serves as a purpose for people to come together (and) they can provide in a very tangible way support for kids."

Also cheering on, there will be families there who have individuals in their families with autism, and they want to come and walk the race or run the race, just to kind of show hey, we're here. We're with you.. And we support you in a lot of different ways."

The Tyler Run for Autism will be from 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. It starts at Pollard United Methodist Church on New Copeland Road in Tyler.