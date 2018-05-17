TYLER - The Lee boys basketball team has struggled a bit over the last few years. But just because the win-loss record hasn't been what they wanted, that doesn't mean the Red Raiders don't have some very talented players.

On Wednesday, 2 of those talented players signed with colleges.

Curtis Jones will continue his career at Cedar Valley College and 2017 graduate Korbin Casey will head to the Southwest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf.

For Jones, just getting a chance to play basketball at the next level is a dream come true.

He says, "I just want to thank god my family and coaches for pushing me on and off the court to be the person that I am today."

After a year away from the court, Casey is ready to get back to action. And he sees an opportunity to be a role model for others who come after him.

Through an interpreter, he says, "I wanted to know that deaf people could do it, it's really exciting I'm ready for 100 percent effort to play."

