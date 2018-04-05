TYLER - The TJC women's basketball team had a bit of a rough season this past year. Part of the reason was because they didn't have a lot of sophomores on their team.

But even though their numbers were low, that doesn't mean they won't be getting their chance. On Thursday, 4 TJC women's basketball players signed with 4 year schools.

Click on the video to hear what two of the signees had to say about their experience and we've included the full list of signees below.

Kendall Bess - Louisiana-Lafayette

Jordan Towery - Texas Southern

Courtney Cook - Sam Houston State

Erykah Campbell - Multnomah University

