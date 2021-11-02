4 Tyler High Lions ink their National Letters of Intent

TYLER, Texas — The school may have a new name, but it has the same tradition of sending football talent to the college level.
On Wednesday, head football coach Ricklan Holmes held a signing day ceremony for four Tyler High School football players who inked their National Letters of Intent to play football at the next level.
- Jacques Jones - Trinity Valley Community College
- Ashton Williams - McPherson College
- KenYontae Pinkard - McPherson College
- Preston Johnson - University of Mary-Hardin Baylor