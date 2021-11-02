x
4 Tyler High Lions ink their National Letters of Intent

Tyler High School sends another strong class of seniors to the college ranks.

TYLER, Texas — The school may have a new name, but it has the same tradition of sending football talent to the college level.

On Wednesday, head football coach Ricklan Holmes held a signing day ceremony for four Tyler High School football players who inked their National Letters of Intent to play football at the next level.

  • Jacques Jones - Trinity Valley Community College
  • Ashton Williams - McPherson College 
  • KenYontae Pinkard - McPherson College
  • Preston Johnson - University of Mary-Hardin Baylor

