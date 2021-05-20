x
RED RAIDERS AT THE NEXT LEVEL: 4 Tyler Legacy seniors put pen to paper to sign their National Letters of Intent

Tyler Legacy High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday Morning to sign their NLI's to play sports at the next level.

It was a special morning over on the campus of Tyler Legacy High School as Four Tyler Legacy High School athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level today. 

The athletes inked to play basketball, baseball, golf and soccer.

Tyler Legacy athletes signing letters of intent include:

  • Markesha Allen – East Texas Baptist University (ETBU)  - Basketball
  • Tristan Whelchel - East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) - Soccer
  • Harrison May – University of Arkansas at Monticello - Golf
  • Andrew Nick – Eastfield College - Baseball

    

