TYLER- All Saints Episcopal School held a signing ceremony on Monday for five student athletes. Family, friends, and coaches were on hand to offer their encouragement.

Haley Henson signed with the University of Dallas to play softball. Raul Martinez signed with Letourneau University to play baseball. Sully McCreery signed with Sewanee The University of the South to play baseball. Samantha Morgan signed with Sewanee as well to play soccer. And Jordan Smith signed with Louisiana Tech to be part of the Regal Blue Pom Squad.

"It's been a dream come true ever since I was a little girl," stated Smith. "It just makes me happy, knowing that everyone has supported me all through my life and everything," added Martinez.

Congratulations to all five student athletes.

