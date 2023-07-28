Zach James takes home a major win at the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open

The Sherman native played nearly perfect throughout four rounds at the Cascades Country Club to earn the trophy.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Sherman native won the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler Friday afternoon.

The only thing hotter than a summer day in East Texas this week, was the putter of Zach James.

James carded rounds of 64-69-63-66, finishing at 18 under par. He had a bogey free final round which included four birdies, all coming at critical moments.

The biggest may have been the first. James said he felt the nerves stepping up to the first tee in the final round, holding a two-shot lead. However, he played the opening hole to perfection, gathering the momentum with an unbelievable birdie putt.

"That one was awesome. I had a 30-foot slider down the hill and it kind of just trickled down the right side," James said. "You never know how you're going to start. But when you start off hot, it almost relieves the nerves that you have because you're leading by two shots to start the fourth round. You're a little nervous starting out, and when that first one goes in, it's kind of cruise sailing from there."

It was one major turnaround for James, who missed the cut in last year's event. He recorded a par on the final hole with a tap in putt, making it official. He received the shiny trophy and the giant $40,000 check to take back home.

However, he said nothing beats the feeling of winning the Texas State Open and putting his name in the history books among the likes of Lee Trevino and Ben Crenshaw.

James said the feeling of winning this year's competition is indescribable.