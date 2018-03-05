LONGVIEW - Longview High School has many good teams and many good athletes. And on Wednesday, 8 of those top-notch athletes signed with colleges.
The athletes come from 4 different sports and they'll be attending 7 different schools.
Click on the video to hear what 2 of them had to say about making this decision...and the full list of athletes who signed is below.
Destiny McAfee - Basketball - Weatherford College
Jorin Sides - Swimming - University of the Ozarks
Nicolai Vanzyl - Swimming - University of the Ozarks
Austin Lawton - Swimming - Chowan University
Ja'Keelan Writt - Track - Lyon College
Tyetiana Rugley - Track - North Texas
Jalen Carr - Football - SW Oklahoma State Univ.
Ke'Andre Mauldin - ETBU