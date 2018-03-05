LONGVIEW - Longview High School has many good teams and many good athletes. And on Wednesday, 8 of those top-notch athletes signed with colleges.

The athletes come from 4 different sports and they'll be attending 7 different schools.

Click on the video to hear what 2 of them had to say about making this decision...and the full list of athletes who signed is below.

Destiny McAfee - Basketball - Weatherford College

Jorin Sides - Swimming - University of the Ozarks

Nicolai Vanzyl - Swimming - University of the Ozarks

Austin Lawton - Swimming - Chowan University

Ja'Keelan Writt - Track - Lyon College

Tyetiana Rugley - Track - North Texas

Jalen Carr - Football - SW Oklahoma State Univ.

Ke'Andre Mauldin - ETBU

