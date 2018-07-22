TYLER- Aaron Ross was was back on his old stomping grounds on Saturday afternoon. The 2-time Super Bowl champion came back to John Tyler High School to host his 11th Annual football camp.

Roughly 100 campers showed up to take part in various drills and activities during the camp. For Ross, he wants these athletes to gain so much more from this experience, than just football.

"This sport has taught me so many life lessons as far as being a better father, being a better husband, a better son, and that's basically what I want to teach them to pay attention to the little details," stated Ross.

Ross won a national championship with the Texas Longhorns, before playing nine years in the NFL.

