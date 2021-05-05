GOING FOR GOLD: Mineola senior Abeni Kratzmeyer looking to break state record for pole vault

Abeni Kratzmeyer is already one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Mineola High School.
The senior already has two state championships to her name in the pole vault event.
Come Thursday morning, she will go for the trifecta, three gold medals in three attempts. She took gold her freshman and sophomore years, and with COVID-19, she didn't have the opportunity to medal her junior season. She is back and doesn't just want to take gold, she wants to shatter state records in the process.
The UIL 3A track and field state championships will begin Thursday at 11 a.m. down in Austin on the campus of the University of Texas.