The weather postponed the first day but the teams were able to play on Friday.

TYLER, Texas — After the first day was postponed, the 31st Annual Rose City Baseball Classic got underway under cold conditions on Friday in Tyler.

Saturday’s schedule for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field is Richardson Lake Highlands vs. Rusk, 10 a.m.; Richardson Lake Highlands vs. Sulphur Springs, noon; Tyler Legacy vs. Sulphur Springs, 2 p.m.; Forney vs. Hallsville, 4 p.m.; and Hallsville vs. Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.