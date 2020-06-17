LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas. The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 - one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

